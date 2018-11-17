Home Nation

Kerala CM condemns attack on Manik Sarkar's Convoy

On Friday evening, the convoy of Manik Sarkar and other senior CPI-M leaders were attacked at Rastarmatha in Sepahijala district, 25 kms from Agartala.

Published: 17th November 2018 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By UNI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday condemned the attack on the convoy of former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

"It is shocking to know about the attack on former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and other senior CPI (M) leaders of Tripura," Mr Vijayan said in his Facebook post.

"Manik Sarkar is one of the prominent leaders in this country. We condemn this attack. All democratic minds must rise against the undemocratic and fascist forces who have carried out this attack," the Chief Minister said.

The attack took place when they were returning back after attending a meeting to commemorate the November Revolution.

