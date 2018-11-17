More powers for local bodies for giving green clearances to townships and welfare projects

Richa Sharma By

NEW DELHI: In a move to streamline the grant of environmental clearance to public utility projects, the Union environment ministry has accorded more power to municipal bodies and panchayats for giving green clearances to townships and welfare projects such as schools, hospitals and hostels, with conditions to ensure compliance with green laws before they are granted the completion certificate.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MOEF&CC) issued a notification on November 14 to delegate power to local bodies such as municipalities, development authorities and district panchayats for some projects.

The notification is in respect of building or construction projects such as townships and area development with built-up area of 20,000 square metres to 50,000 square metres, and industrial sheds, educational institutions, hospitals and hostels for educational institutions of 20,000 square metres to 1,50,000 square metres. The ministry has directed that local bodies must ensure that environmental conditions are complied with by the project proponents before they grant the occupation certificate or completion certificate. For projects above the limits, the project proponent will have to approach the ministry for green clearance.

The conditions involve ensuring water conservation, rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge, measures to contain pollution, and afforestation for loss of green cover. Manoj Mishra, a former Indian Forest Service officer, lauded the move. “But its success would largely depend on its proper implementation and not letting it become just another box to be ticked before completion certificates or occupation permissions are given,” said Mishra, convener of Yamuna Jiye Abhiyan.