Poll diary

The exodus of leaders from the ruling BJP to the Congress continues in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 17th November 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Aizawl   

Bru refugees likely to vote from Mizoram: Kundra    

Mizoram’s newly appointed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashish Kundra said on Friday that Bru refugee voters housed in north Tripura relief camps were likely to exercise their franchise from the Kanhmun village on the Mizoram-Tripura border in the upcoming Assembly polls on November 28.

Kundra, who replaced SB Shashank on Thursday, told reporters here that the logistics and other arrangements would be worked out in accordance with instructions of the Election Commission (EC). The CEO asserted there was no reason for postponement of the November 28 polls. “It (polls) should be held on time if the arrangements are in place,” he said.

Bhopal

Exodus of leaders from BJP to Cong continues   

The exodus of leaders from the ruling BJP to the Congress continues in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Just a few hours after PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Shahdol on Friday, Pratibha Singh, the sitting BJP MLA from Jaisingh Nagar seat quit the ruling party along with 300 other women leaders and workers to join the Congress.

Singh who was denied ticket by the BJP joined the Congress in presence of present leader of opposition (LoP) Ajay Singh. Earlier, another powerful BJP leader Harendra Pratap Singh, who has significant influence in Tikamgarh district of Bundelkhand region also quit the ruling party and joined BJP in Bhopal.

