Rail employees in Lucknow heckle Piyush Goyal; minister denies it

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Railway minister Piyush Goyal was heckled by agitated railway employees who breached his security at an event here on Friday evening.

Goyal, who had been in the state capital to take part in an event organised by Northern Railway Men's Union (NRMU) on the occasion of their 70th Annual General meeting at Railway stadium, said something controversial which agitated the union members.As per the sources, while addressing the gathering of railway employees, Goyal said the Union was misguiding the employees and that it was leading the youth on the wrong path.

This statement by the minister apparently stirred the atmosphere and the railway employees started sloganeering against Goel.

Subsequently, the situation went out of control as the employees proceeded towards the minister for his gherao.

In the melee, someone from the employees' crowd threw a flower pot towards the railway minister and it reportedly injured a guard of his security fleet.

While the minister was forced to leave the venue in the protection of Railway Protection Force (RPF) from the back side of the stage but was chased to his car by the agitated employees.

The police tried to pacify the employees but to no avail. As the minister's cavalcade started to leave, the protesting employees tried to stop it.

They also reportedly smashed windows of some the cars of the cavalcade.