Sexual harassment-accused M J Akbar, Tarun Tejpal feature in Editors Guild's updated members list

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India Friday put out an updated list of its members, which continued to include former Union minister M J Akbar and former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, who are both accused of sexual misconduct.

Their names featured in the updated list of the guild members, even as there have been calls from within the media body for their removal.

Akbar has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women over his tenure as a senior editor as part of the #MeToo movement, while Tejpal has been charged with rape and is currently out on bail.

The list also includes senior journalist Gautam Adhikari, who has also been accused of sexual misconduct.

Akbar had resigned last month as the minister of state for external affairs in the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

The Editors Guild of India last month had asked him to withdraw the criminal defamation case he filed against journalist Priya Ramani.

It had also offered legal support to women journalists who have levelled the allegations against Akbar in case he did not withdraw the present case or files such cases against other women too.

Earlier this month, the Guild had said it is tracking with "great concern" fresh allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar and a decision on his membership of the top editors' body will be taken after "due process" is completed.

The Guild's statement on his membership had come after a US-based editor of a leading media house accused the former Union minister of raping her in India 23 years ago.

"In accordance with the decision of the Guild's last EGM (extraordinary general meeting), as ratified at the subsequent meeting of the executive, membership of those editors, whose profession has changed from journalism goes dormant. Mr Akbar's membership is also therefore dormant," the statement had said.