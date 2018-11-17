Home Nation

Sexual harassment-accused M J Akbar, Tarun Tejpal feature in Editors Guild's updated members list

Akbar has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women over his tenure as a senior editor as part of the #MeToo movement, while Tejpal has been charged with rape and is currently out on bail.

Published: 17th November 2018 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

akbar_and_tejpal

(Left to right) MJ Akbar and Tarun Tejpal (Photos | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India Friday put out an updated list of its members, which continued to include former Union minister M J Akbar and former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, who are both accused of sexual misconduct.

Their names featured in the updated list of the guild members, even as there have been calls from within the media body for their removal.

Akbar has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women over his tenure as a senior editor as part of the #MeToo movement, while Tejpal has been charged with rape and is currently out on bail.

The list also includes senior journalist Gautam Adhikari, who has also been accused of sexual misconduct.

Akbar had resigned last month as the minister of state for external affairs in the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

The Editors Guild of India last month had asked him to withdraw the criminal defamation case he filed against journalist Priya Ramani.

It had also offered legal support to women journalists who have levelled the allegations against Akbar in case he did not withdraw the present case or files such cases against other women too.

Earlier this month, the Guild had said it is tracking with "great concern" fresh allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar and a decision on his membership of the top editors' body will be taken after "due process" is completed.

The Guild's statement on his membership had come after a US-based editor of a leading media house accused the former Union minister of raping her in India 23 years ago.

"In accordance with the decision of the Guild's last EGM (extraordinary general meeting), as ratified at the subsequent meeting of the executive, membership of those editors, whose profession has changed from journalism goes dormant. Mr Akbar's membership is also therefore dormant," the statement had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M J Akbar Tarun Tejpal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp