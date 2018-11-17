Home Nation

Statue of Unity in Gujarat to get air and rail connectivity

The towering statue, the tallest in the world and built near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, was dedicated to the nation on October 31 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Statue of unity. (Photo | PTI)

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government Friday announced the newly inaugurated Statue of Unity near Kevadia village in Narmada district will get air as well as railway connectivity soon.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held meetings with top officials of the Airports Authority of India(AAI) and the Railway Board in this regard during his Delhi visit Friday, said a government release.

After meeting AAI chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra, Rupani announced that an airport will be built at Rajpipla town of Narmada district to facilitate tourists coming to see the 182-metre tall statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Rajpipla town is around 23 kms from Kevadia.

The release added that the AAI will extend its support to the state government in building airports at Rajpipla, Dholera and Rajkot.

Rupani also held discussion with Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani about various rail connectivity projects in Gujarat, including laying tracks till Kevadia, the release said.

During the meeting, it was decided that the work to lay the railway tracks till Kevadia will be expedited, the release added.

