By IANS

SRINAGAR: Unidentified gunmen on Saturday abducted three civilians from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

The civilians, identified as Farooq Ahmad, Shahid Ahmad and Raja, were abducted from a bakery shop in Sadpora Payeen village.

READ| Separatist shutdown in Kashmir Valley against panchayat polls

On Friday, a teenager, Nadeem Manzoor, who was also abducted from Shopian was killed in neighbouring Pulwama district, the police added.