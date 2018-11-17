TTV Dinakaran to be put on trial as court orders framing of charges in bribery case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: A Delhi court on Saturday paved the way for the trial of former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran in the Election Commission bribery case related to the ‘Two Leaves’ party symbol.

Special Judge Ajay Bharadwaj ordered framing of charges against Dinakaran, who is the RK Nagar MLA, under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

Dhinakaran, who had floated Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, after being expelled from AIADMK, was arrested in Delhi in last April but was later granted bail. Alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in judicial custody currently, was also ordered to be put on trial in the case for the offence punishable under Sections 120-B and 201 of IPC and under the PC Act. The court directed Dhinakaran to appear before it on December 4, when it will formally frame the charges.

Dhinakaran on Twitter said, “Delhi HC has rejected my petition to discharge me from the case.... This case was filed against me because of a conspiracy... I will.. prove this is a false case.”