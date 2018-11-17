Home Nation

Uttam Kumar Reddy, Akbaruddin Owaisi, Kishan Reddy file papers

Published: 17th November 2018 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy were among the prominent candidates who filed their nominations Saturday for the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana.

Reddy filed his nomination from his Huzurnagar assembly segment near Nalgonda.

Hitting out at the ruling TRS for its alleged failures, he said the "people's front" (comprising Congress, TDP, CPI and TJS) would come to power after the elections.

The state cabinet would have representatives of the four parties, he said.

Owaisi entered the fray from Chandrayangutta assembly segment in Hyderabad which he represented earlier, according to MIM sources.

Kishan Reddy, floor leader of BJP in the recently dissolved Assembly, filed his nomination papers for Amberpet constituency in Hyderabad.

He represented Amberpet earlier. Reddy was accompanied by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya and other party leaders.

TDP candidate from Kukatpalli Assembly constituency in Hyderabad N Suhasini, a grand daugher of party founder N T Rama Rao, also filed her nomination Saturday.

Accompanied by her uncle and top Telugu hero N Balakrishna, a TDP MLA in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh,she paid respects to her late father Harikrishna and also NTR earlier.

Suhasini's father N Harikrishna, a son of late NTR, passed away in a road accident recently.

