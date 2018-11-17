Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: 22 women found availing widow pension benefits when husbands are alive

The incident came to light in Sitapur district on Saturday.

Published: 17th November 2018 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident of fraudulent disbursal of widow pension money, 22 women have been allegedly found availing benefits under the government's scheme even when their husbands are still alive. The incident came to light in Sitapur district on Saturday.

Strangely, the matter was reported by the husband of one of the alleged beneficiaries of the scheme. The incident was reported by one Sandeep Kumar, a civic worker of Butsganj village in Mehmoodabad block under Kotwali police station area in Sitapur as he approached District Probationary Officer with a complaint that his wife was receiving the money released by his office under widow pension scheme.

Sandeep said, he had married Priyanka of Sherpur village under Parsendi block also in Sitapur district around eight months ago.

"Some 10 days back, my wife received a mobile phone notification of having received Rs 3,000 in her bank account. On checking the notification, I asked my wife about the sources of money and she said that it was credited by the district probationary office," said Sandeep.

On further probe, Sandeep found that it was not only his wife but also her sister, mother and total 22 women of Sherpur village were getting Rs 3,000 per month as widow pension in their bank accounts fraudulently while their husbands were alive. As Sandeep met the officials concerned at the block and the district level with his complaint but he got cold-shouldered by the authorities concerned who scoffed at his claims and asked him to keep mum.

However, Sandeep got the confirmation that the money was released by the district probationary office. He later broke the information to local media persons after which the district administration swung into action.

Reacting to the incident, DM Sitapur, Sheetal Verma claimed that the matter came to her notice through local media.

"If anyone is taking benefit of the widow pension scheme while her husband is alive, she is liable for legal action. A thorough probe into the matter is already on and strict action will be taken against the guilty of irregularities," said the DM. District Probationary Officer Ashwini Kumar said that an official was already suspended for the fraud and further probe was on. However, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Sandeep Kumar said that to avail the benefit of the widow pension scheme, the beneficiary was supposed to produce documents substantiating her widowhood to the authorities.

"In the rural areas the block level officials verify the status of the beneficiary and in the urban areas, the responsibility lies with the tehsil level officers," said the CDO. He added that since its matter pertained to village Sherpur, the block level officials might have given 'false' verification report of the beneficiaries who were receiving the pension money despite their husbands being alive.

"I have taken the cognizance of the matter and a probe has already been initiated to identify such fraud elements in the block office. Those who will be found guilty of the fraud after the probe will be punished adequately," he said.

UP women pensions UP Widows pension UP pension scheme

