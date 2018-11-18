Another youth abducted by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Another youth was abducted by unidentified gunmen in south Kashmir district of Shopian, taking the total number of people who are in captivity to three.

Official sources said that a group of unidentified gunmen abducted a youth in Shopian on Sunday.

"Since Thursday, seven youth were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Shopian," they said.

Out of the seven abductees, bullet-riddled bodies of two youth were recovered while two others were released.

"Three youth are still in captivity of unidentified gunmen," they added.

Giving details, they said a group of unidentified persons abducted three people from village Saidpora Payeen and Manzgam in Shopian district early on Saturday morning.

"Shahid Ahmad Ganie and Farooq Ahmad, residents of Saidpora Payeen and Huzaif Ahmad Kutay of Manzgam, were abducted," they said.

However, Shahid and Farooq were released while the bullet-riddled body of Huzaif was recovered on Saturday evening.

Two more people identified as Hakib Javid, a resident of Meemander and Ishfaq Ahmad, resident of Pudsoo were abducted from Meemender Shopian on Saturday evening.

During the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, gunmen abducted a teenager Nadeem Manzoor and his bullet-riddled body was later recovered in Pulwama district.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday described the killing of Manzoor, an 11th standard student, by Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants in south Kashmir as cold-blooded and deeply disturbing and said there can be no justification for the gory act.

"The cold blooded murder of an 11th standard student by the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for this act & should force those who sympathise with these outfits to question how these murders make Kashmir a better and freer place," Mr Abdullah wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.