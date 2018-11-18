Congress condemns Nirankari Bhawan blast in Amritsar

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Congress on Sunday strongly condemned the grenade attack at a religious congregation of 'Nirankaris' at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar in which three people were killed and several others injured.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, ''Strongly condemn the blast in Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar. Deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. Urge and appeal, the people to stay calm and maintain peace. Forces of terror shall never succeed in their nefarious designs."

Surinder Pal Singh, a senior police officer in Amritsar said the grenade attack reportedly took place at the Nirankari Bhawan brimming with around 200 devotees in Rajasansi village.

''At least ten persons were injured in the blast and had been rushed to the hospital for treatment,'' he said.

It is said three persons with covered faces came on a motorbike and sped away immediate after hurling a grenade at the congregation.

The Nirankari Bhawan is situated on the outskirts of Raja Sansi town where two motorcycle borne suspects hurled a hand grenade and fled from the spot.