Court awards 12 year-jail term to Bihar man for raping wife's minor sister

By PTI

SHEIKHPURA: A local court here on Saturday awarded 12 year-jail term to a man for raping his minor sister-in-law last year in Bihar's Sheikhpura district.

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Additional District and Sessions Judge Gyanendra Kumar Srivastava held the man called Rajiv Mahto, guilty, under relevant sections of the POCSO and sentenced him to 12 years of imprisonment.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on Mahto.

Special Public Prosecutor Naila Begum said that the convict, a resident of Musahri village of Nalanda district, was married to a woman of a village under the jurisdiction of the Shekhopursarai police station in Sheikhpura district in June last year.

The man, during his second visit to his in-laws' house after marriage, raped his minor sister-in-law (wife's sister) on June 23 last year, the Special PP said, adding that the girl had lodged an FIR the next day.

The incident of rape with the girl was confirmed in a medical examination report, she said, adding that the court had last week held Mahto guilty of raping the girl.