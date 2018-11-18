Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is justifying rape: Arvind Kejriwal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar for "justifying rape" after the latter claimed that most of the rape cases filed were "fake".

Addressing a rally last week, Khattar had said that 80-90 per cent of the rapes and molestation took place amongst people who know each other well.

"They roam around together for some time and if one day they get in some quarrel, they file an FIR claiming that they have been raped," Khattar had said.

Sharing Khattar's speech on Twitter, Kejriwal said: "If this is the mentality of a state's Chief Minister then how do you expect the women to be safe?

"CM sir is justifying rape. This is the reason why incidences of rape are increasing in Haryana and rapists are not caught... they roam around free."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Khattar have been in a tiff over the past few weeks over their respective states' basic services.

In his efforts to get more seats in the 2019 polls, Kejriwal has been holding rallies in Haryana and inviting people of the state to visit AAP's Mohalla clinics and government schools to see the work done by his government.

He had also invited Khattar to visit the clinics after the Haryana Chief Minister dismissed the Mohalla clinics as chaotic or "halla clinics".

However, Kejriwal said that the Haryana Chief Minister never replied to his requests.

On Saturday, Kejriwal was stopped by authorities from entering Haryana's Karnal district after protesters from the state's ruling BJP blocked a road that he was to take.