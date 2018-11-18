Home Nation

Hookah bars permanently banned in Punjab as President Ram Nath Kovind okays Bill

Hookah bars are establishments where people share 'sheesha' from a 'hookah' which is placed at each table or a bar.

Published: 18th November 2018 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hookah bars have been permanently banned in Punjab as President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to a bill from the state to check use of tobacco.

Punjab is the third state in the country after Gujarat and Maharashtra where hookah bars or lounges were banned through law.

The president has given assent to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018 recently, a Home Ministry official said.

The Punjab assembly had passed the Bill in March.

The objective of bringing the law is to check the use of tobacco in various forms and prevent diseases caused by the use of the tobacco products.

Hookah bars are establishments where people share 'sheesha' from a 'hookah' which is placed at each table or a bar.

The hookah has a long pipe for smoking that passes smoke through a container of water to cool it.

There were complaints of use of drugs in these bars in Punjab, an official said.

The official said as per available data, an hour's average of hookah smoking contains 20-200 puffs, which can deliver 50 litres of smoke, containing harmful and carcinogenic chemicals.

Smoking of hookah increases health risks includes exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water, and also the risk of infectious disease like tuberculosis resulting from sharing a hookah, another official said.

Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra, who had moved the Bill in the assembly, had said there was a new trend of 'hookah-sheesha' smoking and it has been increasing day-by-day in Punjab.

These bars are being opened in restaurants, hotels, and clubs and hookahs are even served at marriages venues.

The youth, including girls, are using hard and soft drugs in hookah and 'sheesha' bars, Mohindra had said.

"Hookah/sheesha bars are just like drug consumption rooms and they are a new threat to our youth.

The owners of such cafes are providing every facility to our youth for soft drug addiction in a very comfortable and friendly atmosphere.

"The most harmful ingredient in hookah is nicotine, which is known to be carcinogenic," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Hookah bars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp