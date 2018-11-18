Kargil coldest in Kashmir Valley at minus 9 degrees

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Kargil town was the coldest in the Kashmir Valley at minus 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperatures across the region around the freezing point, the weather office said.

According to a Met Department official, the minimum temperatures in Leh, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar were minus 5.1 degrees, minus 4.5, minus 1.1 and 1.6, respectively.

"Dry weather conditions were likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir during the next four days," the official said.

In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 11.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 10.4. Batote 6.3, Bannihal 4.0 and Bhaderwah 2.8 as the night's lowest temperatures.