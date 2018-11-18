Home Nation

Sex racket busted in Shimla, six girls rescued

The Shimla Police have also arrested two accused in connection with the case on Saturday.

Published: 18th November 2018 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose.

By ANI

SHIMLA: The City Police have busted a sex racket allegedly being operated in the guise of a spa in Shimla and rescued six girls.

The Shimla Police have also arrested two accused in connection with the case on Saturday.

A team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dinesh Sharma raided the spa, which was inaugurated over a month ago. "We have rescued six girls, one from Thailand, three from Manipur and two from Delhi. Two accused have also been arrested," said Sharma.

An investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sex racket busted Shimla sex racket Shimla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp