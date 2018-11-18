Sex racket busted in Shimla, six girls rescued

By ANI

SHIMLA: The City Police have busted a sex racket allegedly being operated in the guise of a spa in Shimla and rescued six girls.

The Shimla Police have also arrested two accused in connection with the case on Saturday.

A team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dinesh Sharma raided the spa, which was inaugurated over a month ago. "We have rescued six girls, one from Thailand, three from Manipur and two from Delhi. Two accused have also been arrested," said Sharma.

An investigation has been initiated in the matter.