Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi's movie on Ayodhya to release next month

The film revolves around the fact that the faith of millions was challenged by a few fundamentalist elements and it led to an unbridgeable divide between the two communities.

Published: 18th November 2018 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi (File | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A strong votary of Ram temple at Ayodhya, Syed Waseem Rizvi, chairman, UP Shia Waqf Board released the trailer of the film 'Ram Janmbhoomi', which portrays the events related to the temple movement since October 30, 1990, when the police, following the orders of the then CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, had opened fire on kar sevaks moving towards Ayodhya.

The feature film is directed by Sanoj Misra and it is written and produced by Rizvi himself. The film revolves around the fact that the faith of millions was challenged by a few fundamentalist elements and it led to an unbridgeable divide between the two communities. The film also focuses on the practice of triple talaq and 'halala' prevalent in Muslim society.

Rizvi, who had offered prayers at the makeshit temple in Ayodhya a few weeks ago, has given an application in the Supreme Court saying that the Shia community was ready to give up its claim on the disputed land respecting the faith of the majority community so that the grand Ram temple could come up there.

Rejecting the Muslim claim on the land at the disputed site, Rizvi condemns the masjid supporters as 'misled followers of Babur' who wanted to drive a wedge between the two communities and vitiate the atmosphere in the country. His stance on the vexed issue has led to the ex-communication of Rizvi from Islam.

The announcement of the film on Ayodhya comes at a time when the Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of the title suit to January and Hindu organizations including VHP are trying to revive the temple movement in a big way. "I made several efforts to broker peace between the litigants and the two communities by suggesting a Ram temple at his birthplace in Ayodhya and a 'masjid-e-aman' in Lucknow. But a few fundamentalists do not want an amicable settledment of the dispute," said Rizvi.

The star cast of the film includes Manoj Joshi, Govind Namdeo, Naznin Patni, Rajveer Singh, Disha Sachdeva and Aditya in important roles. Even producer Rizvi has also acted in it.

Produced under the banner of Cinecraft Production, the film is set to release next month. The running time is a little longer than two hours.

