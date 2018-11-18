Home Nation

Three killed, 12 injured as bus runs over in Bihar

District Magistrate Dr Chandrashekhar told media persons here that a speeding bus ran over a group of people near Basaila Chowck, killing three of them while 12 others were left injured.

Published: 18th November 2018 06:37 PM

By UNI

DARBHANGA: Three people were killed and 12 others were injured as a speeding bus ran over them near Basaila chowck under Town police station area in Darbhanga district today.

Loss of control of driver over the vehicle was stated to be the reason behind the accident, he added.

"All the injured had been admitted to Darbhanga Medical College Hospital for treatment," Dr Chandrashekhar said, adding that bodies had been sent for postmortem.

Two of the three people killed in the incident were identified as -- Jahindra Sahni and Bhola Sahni while the other person was 60 years old, he added.

