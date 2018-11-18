Home Nation

TMC workers attacked my convoy, party leaders injured: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh alleged his convoy was targeted after he and other state BJP leaders were returning from a rally at Moshat in the district.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed on Sunday his convoy was attacked by Trinamool Congress supporters in Dankuni area in Hooghly district, a charge rubbished by the ruling party.

TMC Hooghly district president Tapan Dasgupta denied any role of party supporters in the incident.

"The BJP is enacting a drama once again," Dasgupta said.

Some BJP leaders, including Birbhum MP Joy Banerjee, were injured in the attack, Ghosh said.

"Today (Sunday), there was a massive rally in the area. Local TMC leaders got afraid due to the huge turnout and attacked our convoy. Several of our workers have been injured," he claimed.

The BJP Hooghly district leadership said it will lodge a police complaint against the incident.

In recent months, there have been several attacks on Ghosh's convoy in different parts of the state.

Hooghly SP Sukesh Jain could not be reached for comment on Sunday's incident.

