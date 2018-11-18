Home Nation

ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah's nephew Munna joins banned terror outfit

As per police investigation, Munna Baruah went missing three days ago from oil town Digboi in Upper Assam.

By PTI

TINSUKIA: Munna Baruah, the nephew of proscribed ULFA (Independent) 'chief' Paresh Baruah, recently joined the banned outfit, the Assam Police said Sunday.

Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta said Munna had joined the ULFA(I).

As per police investigation, he went missing three days ago from oil town Digboi in Upper Assam.

After his family members could not trace him, a missing report was filed by them at Chabua and Digboi police stations.

Munna is the youngest son of Baruah's elder brother, Bimal Baruah.

