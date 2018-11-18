West Bengal government starts preparations for next budget

By UNI

KOLKATA: The Finance Department has started preparations for the State Budget in 2019, to be presented in late January.

The finance secretary has asked all departments, through letters sent to them, to submit by November 16 the updated budget for the current financial year and the list of demands for the next financial year through the portal, Integrated Financial Management System.

The Finance Department has also started a help centre for the departments in case they face problem while preparing their budget proposals.

The department has asked the other State Government departments to special stress on five areas while preparing their budget reports for the current financial year, including projects for which only a portion of the money allocated has been spent, new projects which have been taken up and additional funds, if any, which have been given.