What I said has come out in investigation: Haryana CM Khattar on his rape remark

Addressing a gathering on November 15 in Kalka, the Chief Minister said that most of the rape incidences usually happen between known people.

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File | PTI)

By ANI

ROHTAK: A day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stirred a controversy with his remarks over incidents of rape; he has clarified his stance claiming that what he said is a fact proven by the investigation.

Khattar also opined that an issue such as rape should not be politicised.

"I did not say that it is consensual, all I said was that it happens between known people. This is not something that I have said but is a fact that has come out after investigations. We should deal with this socially and not involve politics in it," said the Chief Minister.

READ| Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is justifying rape: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a gathering on November 15 in Kalka, the Chief Minister said that most of the rape incidences usually happen between known people.

"The incidents of rape haven't increased. These used to happen before as well. Today, only the concerns have grown. 80 to 90 percent of the incidents happen between people who already know each other," Khattar had remarked.

He further said that most of the incidences are between people who usually spend time together but after some arguments, file a rape complaint.

In September this year, the alleged abduction and gang rape of a 19-year-old girl from Haryana's Rewari had created a nation-wide outrage. Three accused were later arrested in the case.

In October this year, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped while returning from school in Rewari district.

