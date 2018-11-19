In poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, cop allegedly killed by drug peddlers

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: A young police constable was killed allegedly in an attack by drug peddlers in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The constable identified as 32-year-old Lal Singh, after receiving specific inputs about drug peddlers dealing in ganja (cannabis), went with an informer to raid the hideout of drug peddlers in Rohini village of Mundi area, 40 km from Khandwa district headquarters.

Sensing trouble on spotting the constable, at least three drug peddlers attacked Singh and the police informer with stones, which inflicted head injuries to the constable.

"The head injury caused internal bleeding, due to which the police constable fell unconscious. He was later rushed to a hospital in Khandwa, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival," Khandwa district superintendent of police Ruchi Vardhan told The New Indian Express.

Raids are being conducted to nab the three accused.

The incident happened three months after a police sub-inspector was killed by family members of a man accused in a criminal case in Chhindwara district in July 2018.

Sub-inspector Devchand Nagle was returning with colleagues after arresting a man Jauhar Singh against whom an arrest warrant was pending when he was attacked by Singh's kin, resulting in the cop's instant death.

Prior to this a 59-year-old police sub-inspector Indresh Singh was crushed to death by a car driven by the brother of a wanted criminal in whose search a police team had conducted a raid in Raisen district in September 2017.