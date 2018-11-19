Home Nation

Indian-origin professor in US accused of using 'students as servants'

They were expected to tend his lawn, look after his dog and water the house plants, sometimes for weeks at a time when he and his wife were away.

Published: 19th November 2018

Ashim Mitra, professor of pharmacy at University of Missouri-Kansas City UMKC. (Photo| UMKC)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: An Indian-origin professor in the US compelled his students to act as his personal servants, a daily said.

The Kansas City Star daily in a report on Sunday said that it had found that over professor Ashim Mitra's 24 years as a leader in the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) School of Pharmacy, his students hauled equipment and bussed tables at his social events.

They were expected to tend his lawn, look after his dog and water the house plants, sometimes for weeks at a time when he and his wife were away. The claims were made by nearly a dozen of Mitra's former students.

Former Indian student Kamesh Kuchimanchi told the newspaper that he considered his life at UMKC as "nothing more than modern slavery".

"Slavery" to Kuchimanchi meant bailing putrid water from Mitra's basement after a flood and serving food at the professor's Indian cultural celebrations off campus.

The students' complaints were corroborated by Mitra's former colleagues, who told the daily that they saw the students performing menial tasks off campus or heard their complaints.

A few colleagues repeatedly told the professor his actions were improper, yet nothing changed.

According to allegations in pending litigation, the University not only knew about Mitra's behaviour, but administrators overlooked complaints for years because he was among the most successful faculty members in corralling millions in research dollars for the school.

A student who earned her doctorate at the UMKC pharmacy school in 2013 told The Star that students feared the repercussions if they refused Mitra.

Meanwhile, one of his colleagues, Mridul Mukherji, also from India, has sued Mitra and university officials.

He filed two related lawsuits in Jackson County Circuit Court - one in 2016 and one in 2018.

The lawsuits claim that Mitra mistreated vulnerable foreign students and that the university retaliated against Mukherji when he complained.

Mitra has denied the allegations.

  • Harish Joshua
    Somebody tell this guy that he is a professor not a medieval bourgeois or a English lordship in colonial India. The funny part is as per the news piece it says even the university was aware of this. Thought these things are unheard off in developed
    10 days ago reply

  • stam
    Go to an Indian 'cultural' or 'religious' functions and gatherings in US in any state you will find students and often junior employees of Indian employers in US doing 'voluntary' menial work. This is another instance of Indian 'traditions' carried over to US by expats. Exported feudalism. almost a version of caste hierarchy in India.
    10 days ago reply

  • Tejaswini
    Thw news doesn't clarify whether the students whom Prof. Asim Mitra enslaved were of Indian origin
    10 days ago reply
