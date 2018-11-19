Home Nation

Keeping an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress issues jumbo list of over 400 office bearers for Gujarat

The Congress has included 48 members under the state executive committee body which consists of the party's Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani.

Published: 19th November 2018 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

congress flag

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Congress Monday released a jumbo list of over 400 office-bearers and executive committee members for its Gujarat unit who have been assigned different roles with an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a party official said.

The list includes names of party's vice presidents, general secretaries, spokespersons, secretaries, joint secretaries, executive committee members, a treasurer, as well as permanent and special invitees to the state executive committee.

"The Congress has made the list keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. The list includes names of several members who come from local levels and have been chosen on the basis of their performance in the 2017 Assembly elections," said a party official.

He said the Congress has given an opportunity to young members as well as seniors to play an active role for the upcoming elections.

"While 22 persons have been made vice-presidents, another 43 persons have been made general secretaries. Moreover, 11 persons have been made spokespersons and 168 persons the secretaries in the state. Six members will serve as party secretaries for protocol and seven members as joint secretaries," as per a press release issued by Congress national general secretary Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress has included 48 members under the state executive committee body which consists of the party's Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, MLAs Shailesh Parmar and Lalit Kagathara, among others.

Forty-one members including senior Congress leaders like Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel, Arjun Modhwadia, Bharatsinh Solanki, Siddharth Patel, Madhusudan Mistry have been designated as the party's permanent invitees to the state executive committee, the release said.

Congress MLAs Punjabhai Vansh and Rajendrasinh Parmar are among 54 members who will be special invitees to the executive committee.

State unit Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the list also consists names of several members who have worked actively at the taluka and district levels.

"They have been given a chance to contribute actively for the party at the state level. Many youngsters have been given a chance to work with seniors at the state level," he said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp