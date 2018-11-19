Home Nation

Naxal deputy commander killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

The gun-battle took place this afternoon in the forest of Pandupara village when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Published: 19th November 2018 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-Naxal Forces (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A Naxal "deputy commander" was Monday gunned down in an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

The gun-battle took place this afternoon in the forest of Pandupara village when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Special Director General (anti-Naxal operation) D M Awasthi told PTI.

The squad of DRG, the state police's counter-insurgency force, had launched the operation towards Sirsetti and Muler villages, located around 500km from the capital Raipur, Sunday night, he said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off forest near Panudpara Monday, it came under fire from a group of Naxals that led to the gunfight.

After a brief exchange of fire, Naxals fled into the core forest area, the senior police officer added.

During a search of the spot, the troops recovered the body of a rebel who was identified as Chinga, a "deputy commander" of the Kerlapal area committee of Maoists, Awasthi said.

Further details were awaited as the search operation was still underway in the region, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp