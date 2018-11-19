Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

Indira Gandhi, often described as the 'Iron Lady of India', was born on November 19, 1917 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

Published: 19th November 2018 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in Delhi (Photo | EPS/Shekar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several other political leaders paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 101st birth anniversary on Monday.

"Tributes to India's former Prime Minister, Mrs Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari and former prime minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in the city.

Congress leaders from Rajasthan and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot remembered Indira Gandhi and said her contribution towards nation-building was "immense".

IN PICS | Remembering 'Woman of the Millennium' Indira Gandhi on her 101st birth anniversary

"Paying tributes and homage to former PM Smt Indira Gandhi ji on her birth anniversary. Her contribution towards nation-building was immense. Her great love for the country and dedication towards the welfare of people would always be an inspiration," Gehlot tweeted.

Paying her respects to the former prime minister, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the nation should work together to keep the diversity of the country intact.

"Homage to Indira Gandhi Ji, former Prime Minister of India, on her birth anniversary. National Integration Week begins today. As she did so whole-heartedly, let's work together to keep the spirit of 'unity in diversity' alive," the TMC chief tweeted.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan also tweeted his homage to the former prime minister.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala quoted Indira Gandhi and said that her contribution towards building the country cannot be forgotten.

"I cannot understand how anyone can be an Indian and not be proud. My humble homage to Smt. Indira Gandhi who lived and died in the service of the Nation. Her immense contribution in Nation building and preserving the unity & integrity of the Nation shall always be remembered," he tweeted.

Indira Gandhi, often described as the 'Iron Lady of India', was born on November 19, 1917 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp