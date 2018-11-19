Home Nation

Purohit to get copy of photos, videos of Malegaon blast site

Malegaon blast case accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special NIA court here Monday directed that a copy of photographs and videos pertaining to the 2008 Malegoan blast be provided to Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who is one of the accused in the case.

Purohit, in an application filed last week, had asked the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court to give him copies of photographs and videos related to the incident to prepare his defence.

During the argument on Monday, the prosecution objected to his plea, saying no other accused had asked for these documents and that this was a delay tactic.

However, special judge V S Padalkar directed the court registrar to provide a copy of the photographs and videos of the incident to Purohit.

The matter was then adjourned till November 21.

The photographs and videos are part of the charge sheets submitted by the prosecution in the case.

The special court had on October 30 framed terror charges against Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and five other accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, setting the stage for their trial to commence.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in Maharashtra's Nashik district and located about 200 km from Mumbai.

