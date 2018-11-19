Home Nation

RBI Governor Urjit Patel should quit if government raids reserves: Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha

Mincing no words in his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said all institutions and conventions are directly under attack from the Prime Minister.

Published: 19th November 2018 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha at the ‘Hot Seat’ programme with AIPC-Kerala president Mathew Kuzhalnadan in Kochi on Sunday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the eve of the crucial Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board meeting on Monday, former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha has asked its Governor Urjit Patel to quit if the Government invokes Section 7 of the Banking Regulations Act to raid the reserves of the central bank.

Speaking at the ‘Hot Seat’ programme with the All India Professional Congress-Kerala (AIPC) president Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Sunday evening at the Bolgatty Palace here, Sinha said the government eyeing the RBI reserves is completely wrong. 

“These reserves are only notional. They are not money in hand. They are required to meet the liabilities of the RBI. For every foreign exchange that comes in, the RBI gives out rupee equivalent. Tomorrow, if there’s a contingency, the RBI needs this money. I don’t think there is anyone in the government who understands this,” he said.

The RBI board is meeting on Monday to discuss a host of issues, amid controversy over the government move to take some of its reserves.

Terming that taking the RBI reserves as the “most illogical thing that the government is planning”, the former Finance Minister said issuing the order under Section 7, which directs the central bank to do as the government wants, is the “ultimate humiliation of the RBI”. He said even if the government has started consultation, which is required then the RBI Governor should resign. “Having surrendered in the question of demonetisation, now the existence of RBI, as we know it all these years, is under threat. Why should Urjit Patel preside over the liquidation of RBI. He has no option but to go,” Sinha said.

Stating the Modi government was a total failure on a host of issues, especially the economic management, Sinha, who quit the BJP in April, said it was “greed” that led the Prime Minister to announce the demonetisation in November 2016. Not one of the four stated goals of the ‘note ban’ viz. tackling corruption, black money, terrorism and counterfeit notes succeeded, he said.

Replying to a question, he said all the black money in the system returned to the banking system and now fresh black money is being created. On the issue of bad debts in the banking system, Sinha said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Economic Survey said in 2014 the NPAs stood at Rs 2.05 lakh crore. Now, he says that was an incorrect figure, and the actual figure was Rs 8.5 lakh crore. This is misleading the Parliament, and it should invite breach of privilege notice, Sinha said. 

Mincing no words in his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said all institutions and conventions are directly under attack from the Prime Minister. He mentioned how the Aadhar Bill was passed as Money Bill, the renaming spree happening in the country etc. “The government is getting away with murder,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Urjit Patel Yashwant Sinha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp