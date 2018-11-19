Home Nation

Shadow of BJP chases ruling Congress in Mizoram

The Congress is jittery about the BJP, primarily because of its political engineering which helped the saffron party grab power in states like Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

Published: 19th November 2018 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

AIZAWL: The BJP hardly has any base in poll-bound Mizoram but the shadow of the party is chasing the ruling Congress.

The Congress and the state’s principal opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) are the two key players in this Christian-majority state. However, the attack of the ruling party has been invariably on the BJP whose presence is scarcely felt.

ALSO READ: Mizoram elections: Where all parties have allied with BJP, all claim to be anti-BJP!

The BJP, which never won a seat in Mizoram elections, may end up winning just two to three seats in areas of the ethnic minorities such as the Brus (Reangs) and the Chakmas who are a mix of Hindus
and Christians.

The Congress is jittery about the BJP, primarily because of its political engineering which helped the saffron party grab power in states like Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

“We have no doubt the BJP has a tacit understanding with some regional parties including the MNF. The BJP wants to rise to power in Mizoram through the backdoor,” Congress spokesman Maliana told reporters in Aizawl on Monday.

BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma countered the Congress leader saying, “We will have it through the front door”.

Asked if the BJP is optimistic only about the four-five seats in Bru-Chakma majority areas, he told TNIE, “No. We will surprise everyone by winning Mizo seats too. We have friends in the Congress and the MNF. If there is any shortfall (post-election), we have enough friends in both the parties”.

Maliana also said that the BJP would try to have its presence in the government through its allies in the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), of which Sarma is the convenor. He said the National People’s Party (NPP), an ally on the BJP in NEDA, was in the poll fray to not win any seats but to help the BJP.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ram Madhav are schemers. They look innocent but they are dangerous. The BJP espouses one culture, one language and one religion. The people of Mizoram won’t accept this,” Maliana said.

He said the BJP’s Mizoram unit president JV Hluna should resign for taking up the causes of the saffron party and telling lies. 

However, Hluna said, “The BJP is a secular party and there is no question of suppressing the religious rights of any community”.

The Congress’s worries surrounding Sarma and Madhav are obvious as the duo had secured power for the BJP in one state after the other through smart scheming.

The Congress indicated that the BJP was helping the MNF and some smaller regional entities in whatever way it could to keep the grand old party out of power. The BJP knows for sure that it is not going to win many seats or be in a position to form the government. All that it wants is a non-Congress and regional parties-led government where it will have its presence, even if it is with one or two MLAs. 

Mizoram, the last Congress-ruled state in the Northeast, will go to election on November 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mizoram elections 2018 Mizoram polls 2018 Mizoram BJP Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp