Amritsar grenade blast: Rajnath takes stock of national security

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Day after a grenade blast in Punjab’s Amritsar left three people dead, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took stock of the security situation in the country. The home minister directed security officials to provide all assistance to the Punjab government in their investigation to nab the perpetrators of the blast, which also left 20 people injured.

Singh held a meeting with officers of security agencies and senior officials of the ministry during which the officials briefed the home minister on the explosion at a religious gathering on Sunday. The Punjab Police has already gone on record saying that they are treating the incident as an act of terror. Singh was told that a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already visited the blast site along with explosive experts.

Among the three killed in the grenade attack was a preacher. Reports said two men on a motorcycle lobbed a grenade on a religious congregation in the outskirts of Amritsar. The incident took place inside the Nirankari Bhavan’s prayer hall at Adliwal village near Amritsar’s Rajasansi, police said. A religious congregation was being conducted inside the Bhavan at the time of the incident.