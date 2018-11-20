Basic salary of Bihar MLAs, MLCs hiked by Rs 10000 per month

By ANI

PATNA: BJP-JD-U government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday approved over 30 per cent increase in the basic salary of Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and the Members of Legislative Council (MLCs), with their basic monthly salary hiked to Rs 40,000 from Rs 30,000.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kumar. The Cabinet also decided to extend the benefits of the salary hike and other perks to former legislators.

The state legislators would also be given Rs 10-15 lakh as advance for buying luxury vehicles, while annual travel allowance by plane and train has been increased to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2 lakh, said an official press statement issued after the Cabinet meeting.

Also, the constituency allowance given to legislators has been increased by Rs 5,000 after which they are entitled to get Rs 50,000 per month.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 10,000 per month to meet their stationary expenses, while Rs 30,000 for keeping personal assistant as compared to Rs 20,000 as was paid earlier.