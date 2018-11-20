BJP colluding with police in hatching conspiracy to attack Delhi CM Kejriwal, says Sisodia

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP, in collusion with Delhi Police, is hatching a conspiracy to attack the chief minister, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged Tuesday after a man flung chilli powder at Arvind Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat.

Sisodia said the party and its members are not going to be cowed by the BJP's "petty" tactics.

The Aam Aadmi Party has described the incident as "politically motivated". "The attack surprisingly took place at a high security area.

Recently, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari reached near stage during the inauguration of signature bridge.

BJP in collusion with Delhi Police is hatching a conspiracy to attack the chief minister," Sisodia told reporters.

"We are not going to be cowed by the BJP'S petty tactics," he added.

The man, Anil Kumar, who has been detained, was targeting the bespectacled chief minister's eyes, officials said.

Kumar, whose Aadhaar card has been recovered, brought the chilli powder to the secretariat in packets of 'khaini', or chewing tobacco.

After throwing red pepper powder on Kejriwal, Kumar threatened to shoot him after he comes out of jail, an official recounted.

The attack took place outside the chief minister's chamber on the third floor when he was leaving for lunch.

The Delhi BJP chief said such incidents "cannot be tolerated or justified by anybody". "This calls for a high-level probe," Tiwari said.