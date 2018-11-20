Home Nation

BJP colluding with police in hatching conspiracy to attack Delhi CM Kejriwal, says Sisodia

Sisodia said AAP and its members are not going to be cowed by the BJP's "petty" tactics.

Published: 20th November 2018 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP, in collusion with Delhi Police, is hatching a conspiracy to attack the chief minister, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged Tuesday after a man flung chilli powder at Arvind Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat.

Sisodia said the party and its members are not going to be cowed by the BJP's "petty" tactics.

The Aam Aadmi Party has described the incident as "politically motivated". "The attack surprisingly took place at a high security area.

Recently, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari reached near stage during the inauguration of signature bridge.

BJP in collusion with Delhi Police is hatching a conspiracy to attack the chief minister," Sisodia told reporters.

"We are not going to be cowed by the BJP'S petty tactics," he added.

The man, Anil Kumar, who has been detained, was targeting the bespectacled chief minister's eyes, officials said.

Kumar, whose Aadhaar card has been recovered, brought the chilli powder to the secretariat in packets of 'khaini', or chewing tobacco.

After throwing red pepper powder on Kejriwal, Kumar threatened to shoot him after he comes out of jail, an official recounted.

The attack took place outside the chief minister's chamber on the third floor when he was leaving for lunch.

The Delhi BJP chief said such incidents "cannot be tolerated or justified by anybody". "This calls for a high-level probe," Tiwari said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp