Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal gunned down in encounter in Sukma

By PTI

RAIPUR: A woman Naxal was Tuesday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

The gunfight took place in the afternoon near Burdhapara village under Fulbagdi police station limits when security personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation, Deputy Inspector General (Anti-Naxal Operation) Sundarraj P told PTI.

A combined squad of the state's Special Task Force (STF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was cordoning off a forest area near Burdhapara, located around 500 kilometres away from the capital, Raipur, when Naxals opened fire, he said.

After a brief exchange of fire with the security forces, the ultras fled the spot, the DIG said.

The woman ultra, identified as Hemla Ayathi, was a member of Badesetti local organisation squad (LOS) of Maoists.

Her body was recovered from the spot, he said. The search operation was still underway in the region and further details were awaited, the DIG added.

A Naxal, identified as Chinga, who was a "deputy commander" of "Kerlapal area committee" of the Maoist outfit, was killed in an encounter in the same Fulbagdi area of Sukma on Monday.