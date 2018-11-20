J-K: Cop who allegedly shot himself, dies

By PTI

JAMMU: A policeman, who had allegedly shot himself over some family issue at the official residence of the Director General of Police (DGP) here, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital Tuesday, police said.

Head Constable Subash Chander was on duty at the official residence of the DGP at Bikram Chowk when, it is suspected, he attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at around 10:30 am Monday, they said.

Chander was rushed to the government medical college hospital by his colleagues, but he succumbed to his injuries at 11:45 am Tuesday, the official said.

A case has been registered under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Ranbir Penal Code, police said. DGP Dilbagh Singh has not shifted to his official residence yet.