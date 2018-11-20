Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Four Hizbul militants killed, Army jawan martyred in Shopian encounter

After the gunfight started, locals attempted to march towards the encounter site. However, they were intercepted by the forces, who fired pellets and resorted to baton charge.

Published: 20th November 2018 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation early this morning at Nadigam, Shopian. (Photo | File)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  Four militants belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen and a para-commando were killed in a gunfight with the forces in a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. Two soldiers were also injured in the exchange of fire. A police officer said police, CRPF and army men launched a search operation in Nadigam village of Shopian district in the wee hours of Tuesday after receiving credible inputs about the presence of militants there.

“As the search operation was going on, the militants hiding in the area fired on the search party. The troops returned fire, triggering a gun battle,” the officer said. The official said in the ensuing gunfight, which continued till afternoon, four Hizb militants and a para-commando, Lance Havaldar Vijar Kumar, a resident of Sangwan at Haryana’s Bhiwani, were killed. Two soldiers, who were also injured in the gunfight, were shifted to a military hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The slain militants were identified as Abid Nazir Chopan, Basharat Nengroo, Mehraj-ud-Din Najar and Malik Zada Inam-ul-Haq, all residents of Shopian.“They were involved in attacks on security establishments,” the officer said. After the gunfight started, locals attempted to march towards the encounter site. However, they were intercepted by the forces, who fired pellets and resorted to baton charge.

TAGS
Shopian encounter Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Hizbul Mujahideen

