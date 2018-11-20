Home Nation

Maharashtra government to seek legal opinion before tabling report on Maratha quota

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Assembly on the second day of the Winter Session with the Opposition demanding that the commission's report be tabled in the Lower House.

Published: 20th November 2018

Maratha quota protests

Flames rise from a burning vehicle as Maratha Kranti Morcha protesters clashed with police personnel during a protest called for reservations in jobs and education in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday July 25 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government Tuesday said that a decision on tabling the State Backward Class Commission's report on the Maratha quota in the state Assembly will be taken after seeking a legal opinion on it.

The government also said it was committed to provide reservation to the Dhangar (shepherd) community under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Assembly on the second day of the Winter Session with the opposition Congress and NCP members lifting the speaker's mace and tearing papers while demanding that the commission's report be tabled in the Lower House.

They also criticised the BJP-led government over the drought situation in the state, alleging that it was not handled properly.

The din led to the House being adjourned four times.

Amid the noisy scenes, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said the state Cabinet has accepted the commission's recommendations on the Maratha quota of forming a special category of 'Socially and Economically Backward Class'.

"We will check whether the recommendations, if challenged, will stand legal scrutiny and then decide on whether to table the report in the House," he said.

He said a Cabinet sub-committee already set up for the implementation of the Maratha quota will take a legal opinion on whether the commission's report can be tabled in the Legislature.

"The commission has recognised the Maratha community as socially, economically and educationally backward.

Since the situation is extraordinary, the limit of reservation can be beyond 52 per cent," he said, adding the government would ensure that the reservation stands in court.

The Maharashtra government Sunday announced the Maratha community will be granted quota under a new category called 'Socially and Educationally Backward Class' (SEBC), as per the recommendation of the State Backward Class Commission.

The government is yet to decide the quantum of reservation, though the Marathas are seeking 16 per cent quota.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil demanded that the commission's report be immediately tabled in the House for clarity on it.

The Congress leader asked whether the Maratha quota under the new category will be within the existing 52 per cent reservation in the state or over and above that limit.

Later, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said there was no need to table the report in the House without checking if it can be challenged in court.

He suggested that a committee of leaders from various parties be formed to discuss the commission's report to ensure it stands legal scrutiny.

A section of society wishes that the report is challenged in court, Pawar claimed.

He said the Maratha quota should be granted without impacting the existing 52 per cent reservation in the state.

He also said that due to the delay, there is a fear among the OBCs that Marathas would be given reservation from their quota.

Vikhe Patil supported Pawar's demand for a committee to discuss the backward class commission's report.

"If the minister can read out the recommendations in the House, why not table the report," he said.

Meanwhile, minister Patil said the government was also committed to provide reservation to the Dhangar community under the ST category.

On the quota for Muslims, he said constitutionally reservations cannot be given on the basis of religion.

"At present, reservations are given to the other backward classes (OBCs) among Muslims. We will work to strengthen it," he said.

The minister said the opposition parties are "scared" since the Marathas, OBCs and Muslims will be happy with the state government after the reservations are granted.

He asked the opposition not to indulge in politics over the quota issue.

After the initial adjournment of 30 minutes, the House saw three more adjournments for 15 minutes, 10 minutes and 80 minutes as the opposition members shouted slogans demanding that the backward class commission's report be tabled in the House and also raised the issue of the drought situation.

They also demanded that farmers be given a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for kharif crops and Rs 1 lakh per hectare for horticulture crops.

Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu also demanded quota for Marathas, Dhangars, Lingayats and Muslims in government jobs and education.

 

