Maoist area commander surrenders in Bihar

MUZAFFARPUR: A hardcore Maoist belonging to the proscribed outfit CPI(Maoist) Tuesday surrendered before the Bihar police in Muzaffarpur district, a police officer said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Muzaffarpur, Manoj Kumar, said that Binay Kumar alias Binay Ram, wanted in several criminal cases, surrendered before him.

Binay Kumar was the area commander of Tirhut sub-zonal committee of CPI (Maoist), the SSP said.

He is a resident of Bahuara village in East Champaran district, the SSP added.

Several cases were lodged against Binay Kumar in different police stations in Muzaffarpur and East Champaran districts, the police officer said.