Ram Temple: Hindu outfit plans 'Maha Yagya' in Ayodhya from December 1-6

Delhi-based Vishwa Vedanta Sansthan, a little-known outfit, said a large number of seers from across the country will assemble in the temple town for the 'yagya'.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Hindu outfit on Tuesday said it will hold a 'Maha Yagya' in Ayodhya from December 1-6 for building Ram Temple in the holy city.

"Sentiments of a majority of Indian people are connected to this temple.

So, we are going to hold an 'Ashwamedh Yagya' in Ayodhya from December 1 to December 6," the outfit's founder Swami Anand Maharaj said at a press conference here.

The Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished by right-wing Hindu activists on December 6, 1992, which had triggered large-scale riots in the country.

Chorus has been growing among right-wing Hindu outfits for the construction of a temple at the Ramjanmabhoomi through an ordinance.

The Supreme Court recently fixed the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases for the first week of January next year before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.

As many as 14 appeals have been filed against the 2010 High Court judgement that suggested that the 2.

77 acres of the disputed land be partitioned equally among three parties  the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

 

