Ranchi Diary

To promote sports in the state and prepare budding football players to shine on the global stage, centres of excellence will be set up at Ranchi and Deoghar by Jharkhand Sports Authority.

Published: 20th November 2018 05:02 AM

By Mukesh Ranjan
Centres of excellence to promote sports
To promote sports in the state and prepare budding football players to shine on the global stage, centres of excellence will be set up at Ranchi and Deoghar by Jharkhand Sports Authority. Expert coaches will also be made available to the footballers to provide them world class training in the game.

Reiterating his commitment to promote sports in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that free uniform, shoes and other kits will be provided to talented sportspersons from panchayats, blocks and districts. The CM, while addressing a gathering during the concluding ceremony of a football tournament in Ranchi, also announced that his government will give 2 per cent reservation in government jobs to players bagging medals in national and international events. 

‘Jharkhand Samman’ for Doctor Didi
Balamdina Tirkey, popularly known as Doctor Didi among villagers in Angara Block in Ranchi, is among ten eminent personalities in the state to be honoured with the ‘Jharkhand Samman’ on the occasion of State Foundation Day on November 15. Tirkey made a distinct name for herself among those associated with ‘Para Veterinary Cadre’ in Jharkhand. She does not hold a degree in veterinary science, nor has he any other qualification. She helps villagers take care of their livestock and goat-rearing — from breeding to vaccination and even selling cattle at good prices. 

Eighth National Conference of women cops begins
The Eighth National Conference of Women Police began in Ranchi on Monday at Judicial Academy in Ranchi. The two-day conference, organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, in collaboration with the state police, will address issues of women in uniform and create an atmosphere for them to maximise their professional skills. Issues to be taken up include special training needs, the role of women police in developing Jharkhand into a smart and safe state, gender neutral work places, preventing sexual harassment at workplaces, skill enhancement,  and role of women in community-oriented policing.

Jio towers in 78 police stations 
To provide uninterrupted mobile connectivity and internet services to the police department, Reliance Jio will soon install small mobile towers at 78 police stations free of cost in different districts of the state. The Police headquarters has given its approval to the proposal made by Reliance Jio. The company will also install the necessary additional infrastructure along with mobile towers, in order to ensure that the the police department will not face network congestion or a lack of connectivity even in the most remote regions.

