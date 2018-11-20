Smriti Irani takes on Rahul Gandhi with 'desi' banana jibe

By ANI

AMETHI: Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for distributing foreign seeds of banana in his constituency. "I have come to know that Rahul Gandhi is getting foreign banana seeds distributed among farmers, but he doesn't know that the poverty can't be wiped out by planting a couple of banana saplings," she said.

"Rahul has been criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, but he is treading the RSS path of planting banana trees," she said, claiming that the RSS had already distributed 50,000 saplings of fruit plants in the constituency.

Inaugurating a three-day Job Mela here on Monday, Irani said, "The Gandhi family did nothing for Amethi and what the Congress couldn't do in the last 60 years, BJP managed to do that in these four years." "The Congress is a party dedicated to one family. How can it work for the development of the country or Amethi," she added.

She also inaugurated 'Digital Village' at the Common Service Centre of the Information and Technology Ministry at Pindara Thakur village in Amethi.

"A Job Mela like this has never been organized by Rahul Gandhi. With the BJP's support, more than 7,500 unemployed youth are likely to get jobs as a part of this programme," she said, adding that Rahul Gandhi has been a Member of Parliament from the constituency for over 15 years, but he did not organize even a single employment mela so far.