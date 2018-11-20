Home Nation

Smriti Irani takes on Rahul Gandhi with 'desi' banana jibe

Rahul has been criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, but he is treading the RSS path of planting banana trees, Irani said.

Published: 20th November 2018 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Irani

By ANI

AMETHI: Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for distributing foreign seeds of banana in his constituency. "I have come to know that Rahul Gandhi is getting foreign banana seeds distributed among farmers, but he doesn't know that the poverty can't be wiped out by planting a couple of banana saplings," she said.

"Rahul has been criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, but he is treading the RSS path of planting banana trees," she said, claiming that the RSS had already distributed 50,000 saplings of fruit plants in the constituency.

Inaugurating a three-day Job Mela here on Monday, Irani said, "The Gandhi family did nothing for Amethi and what the Congress couldn't do in the last 60 years, BJP managed to do that in these four years." "The Congress is a party dedicated to one family. How can it work for the development of the country or Amethi," she added.

She also inaugurated 'Digital Village' at the Common Service Centre of the Information and Technology Ministry at Pindara Thakur village in Amethi.

"A Job Mela like this has never been organized by Rahul Gandhi. With the BJP's support, more than 7,500 unemployed youth are likely to get jobs as a part of this programme," she said, adding that Rahul Gandhi has been a Member of Parliament from the constituency for over 15 years, but he did not organize even a single employment mela so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
banana saplings Rahul Gandhi Smriti Irani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp