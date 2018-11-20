Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Death for seven for killing man in clash in Muzaffarnagar

District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Bhardwaj sentenced the seven after convicting them on charges of murder, attempt to murder and rioting, armed with deadly weapons.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A sessions court here Tuesday sentenced seven persons to death for killing a man nearly nine years ago at Harsoli in the district after a clash between two groups of people over an old dispute.

According to the prosecution, in the fight that took place between two groups of people of the same community, one Naseem was killed and several others were injured in February 2010 after which the police had registered a case under various penal offences.

The seven accused, who were given death sentence, are Sadiq, Shahid, Arshad, Rashid, Sarfaraz, Farukh and Mumtaz. They all have been in jail since their arrests soon after the clash.

A death sentence given by a trial court has to be confirmed by the high court of the state.

 

