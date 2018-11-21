3 killed after gate falls on tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

UNNAO: Three labourers were killed and as many injured when a portion of a concrete gate fell on their tractor-trolley in Sakatpur village here, police said Wednesday.

The tractor-trolley, overloaded with straw, got stuck in the gate near Radha Krishna Shiv Prasad Das Inter College Tuesday night following which a portion of it fell on the vehicle when the driver applied force to move ahead, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashtbhuja Prasad Singh said.

Two labourers died on the spot and another one succumbed when he was taken to a Trauma Centre, the ASP said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a district hospital.

The deceased were identified as Roshan (50), Sarvesh (30) and Ajay Vishkarma (20), the ASP said.