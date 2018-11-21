Home Nation

Agriculture minister Radha Mohan refutes media reports that ministry accepted Demonetisation affected farmers

The Union minister tweeted that the story of agriculture ministry accepting that farmers were unable to purchase seeds due to unavailability of cash.

Published: 21st November 2018 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Radha Mohan Singh (File | EPS)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday refuted reports that the agriculture ministry has accepted that farmers have been adversely affected by demonetisation.

''Certain media channels and newspapers have been running a story that the agriculture ministry has accepted that farmers have been adversely affected by demonetisation and were unable to purchase seeds due to unavailability of cash. This is far from truth,'' the Union Agriculture Minister tweeted.

Earlier, attacking the Narendra Modi Government on demonetisation, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Note ban policy has destroyed lives of crores of farmers.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul, reacting to reports that the Agriculture ministry had told a parliamentary standing committee associated with the Finance Ministry that farmers had been adversely impacted by demonetisation, said,''Demonetisation has destroyed lives of crores of farmers. They do not even have enough money to buy seeds and fertilizers. However, even today Mr Modi makes fun of their misfortune.Now even their agriculture ministry says that demonetisation broke the back of farmers."

According to reports, the Agriculture ministry had told a Parliamentary standing committee associated with the ministry of finance that demonetization had an adverse impact on farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Radha Mohan agriculture minister Demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp