Agriculture minister Radha Mohan refutes media reports that ministry accepted Demonetisation affected farmers

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday refuted reports that the agriculture ministry has accepted that farmers have been adversely affected by demonetisation.

''Certain media channels and newspapers have been running a story that the agriculture ministry has accepted that farmers have been adversely affected by demonetisation and were unable to purchase seeds due to unavailability of cash. This is far from truth,'' the Union Agriculture Minister tweeted.

Earlier, attacking the Narendra Modi Government on demonetisation, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Note ban policy has destroyed lives of crores of farmers.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul, reacting to reports that the Agriculture ministry had told a parliamentary standing committee associated with the Finance Ministry that farmers had been adversely impacted by demonetisation, said,''Demonetisation has destroyed lives of crores of farmers. They do not even have enough money to buy seeds and fertilizers. However, even today Mr Modi makes fun of their misfortune.Now even their agriculture ministry says that demonetisation broke the back of farmers."

According to reports, the Agriculture ministry had told a Parliamentary standing committee associated with the ministry of finance that demonetization had an adverse impact on farmers.