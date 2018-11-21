Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Rangolis on potholed roads to flag up civic issues

Even as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan continues to boast about several roads in the state being better than roads in the US, in Bhopal, women residents of 15 colonies in the Hoshangabad Road area registered a protest on Saturday over the condition of the roads, and other civic issues by fashioning Rangolis on these dilapidated roads.

The protesting women raised slogans such as ‘Pehle Vikas, Phir Vote ki Aas’ (first provide amenities then ask for vote). The protestors alleged that accidents are regularly taking place a particular stretch of the road, which continues to remain in a bad shape despite the a mandate to the administration to institutute repairs.

‘Ghostly’ appeal to vote for the right candidate

Believe it or not, even ghosts want voters in Bhopal to exercise their franchise in large numbers — though only to elect the right candidate. In a unique poll awareness initiative, the Association of Democratic Reforms and the MP Election Watch recently organised a rally of volunteers dressed as ghosts, demons and zombies in the city to highlight ‘the scary face’ of politics and to motivate people to select the right candidates in the November 28 assembly polls in the state.

Carrying placards and banners bearing slogans ‘Achche ko chune, sachche ko chune: Vote karein November 28, 2018 (Choose the good, choose the truthful, vote on November 28)’, the volunteers carried out an awareness march from TT Nagar to Boat Club portraying themselves as candidates with questionable backgrounds.

Leopard spotted near Bhopal airport

A leopard was spotted near the parking area of the Raja Bhoj Airport recently by several passengers, raising a panic on the security arrangments at the airport. The leopard reportedly was roaming freely from the airport to the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in the Bhauri area and escaped before a team rushed to the spot. No casualty or injury, however, was reported. Though none of the CCTV cameras installed at the airport could capture the leopard on tape, a camera installed at the SPA showed it roaming around the campus.

FBI joins MP cops in probing Bhopal call centre fraud

The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has started a joint investigation with the MP state police into the international call centre racket busted in Bhopal in August this year. An FBI official met with a team of the MP police cyber cell in Bhopal recently and shared details of the US citizens who were duped by the operators.

The team also shared details they had collected so far. The MP police had busted the illegal call centre in the Indrapuri area of Bhopal in August. The operators of the racket, while posing as officials of US law enforcement agencies, fraudulently made loan defaulters pay hefty sums to settle their dues. Eight people from MP, Gujarat and Rajasthan have been arrested in the case so far.