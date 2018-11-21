CCTV camera removed after Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish of  'snooping' 

The Bihar police on Wednesday removed the CCTV camera installed on the backyard boundary wall of chief minister Nitish Kumar's residence following allegations of 'snooping' at the house of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

A CCTV camera fixed atop a boundary wall of the CM's bungalow was facing Yadav’s residence.

The political tug-of-war between Kumar and Yadav had turned more intense and personal when Yadav accused Kumar of “snooping” into his activities and infringing on his privacy by installing a CCTV camera over a boundary wall of the CM’s residence.

As Yadav, who is the younger son of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, targeted Kumar by posting a series of tweets on the matter, several RJD leaders joined him in attacking the chief minister.

Leaders of the ruling JD(U) and BJP hit back at Tejashwi for levelling “baseless allegations” and trying to befool the public.

The 5, Desh Ratna Marg bungalow occupied by Yadav, 29, stands just behind the 7, Circular Road bungalow that serves as the unofficial residence of Kumar, who is also JD(U) national president and lives mostly at the chief minister’s official residence at 1, Anne Marg nearby.

Recently appointed JD(U) vice-president and former poll strategist Prasahnt Kishor functions out of the 7, Circular Road bungalow.

A CCTV camera fixed atop a boundary wall of the 7, Circular Road bungalow that faces Yadav’s bungalow got his goat.

“Is this Nitishjee’s paranoia for security or many other insecurities, frustrations & apprehensions that he has put a CCTV camera right on the boundary wall between his & my residence to snoop over? Why does the CM need a camera though there is a permanent security check post?” tweeted Yadav along with a photo of the camera atop the wall.