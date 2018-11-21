Elephant dies after hit by train in Assam

Home Nation

The incident took place at 4.50 am between Titabar and Mariani stations. 

Image of an elephant used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: An elephant died between Titabar and Mariani stations early Wednesday after being hit by an express train, which derailed after the incident, Railways official said.

There were no casulaties among the passengers and senior officials of the Tinsukia division of Northeast Frontier Railways rushed to spot with a relief train, NEF Railways chief public relations officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma said.

The incident took place at 4.50 am between Titabar and Mariani stations and the front luggage cum parcel van of the 15603 Guwahati-Ledo Intercity Express got derailed.

Traffic on the section was ultimately restored at 7.45 am and the stranded train left the site at 8.06 am after the coach was re-railed, he added.

"While prima facie inquiry has found that the train was within its stipulated speed, a departmental inquiry has been ordered to find out details about adherence to protocols," Sharma said.

He said that there has been a manifold increase in elephant crossings during the recent past and trains are slowed down whenever any information of herd movement is shared with the railway by the forest department in the state.

"It is only because of the close coordination between field level officials of both the forest and railway departments that as many as 200 imminent dashings have been prevented this year alone.

"The incidents have, however, to be seen in the light of recent spurt of man-animal conflicts," the Railways CPRO said.

 

