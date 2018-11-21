Home Nation

Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary: Amarinder urges PM Modi to announce package

In a letter, the chief minister apprised Modi that his government was launching a series of developmental programmes to commemorate the historic occasion.

Published: 21st November 2018 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday to immediately announce a "generous" financial package for the year-long celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

In a letter, the chief minister apprised Modi that his government was launching a series of developmental programmes to commemorate the historic occasion.

Singh listed some of the schemes for which funds were needed.

The schemes include establishment of Pind Babe Nanak Da at Sultanpur Lodhi, setting up of a National Institute of Inter-Faith Studies at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, establishment of a Medical College at Batala, construction of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Marg connecting places visited by the first Guru, both in Punjab and other States, and development of 47 smart towns/villages associated with the Guru.

The chief minister said a financial package should be given to the state forthwith at least for these projects.

Referring to his earlier meeting with the PM, Singh said the state government had already submitted a memorandum for seeking the assistance of Rs 2,145 crore from the Centre for the celebrations.

The CM said he highlighted the importance of the celebrations in the meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog held in June 2018.

He said all these proposals were included in the memorandum submitted to the Union government and were discussed by the National Implementation Committee in its last meeting on November 8.

However, he said, the state government had yet not been conveyed about its outcome.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also written to Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal to consider a tri-weekly train from New Delhi to Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district so that the pilgrims coming to pay obeisance were provided with proper connectivity and ease of travel.

Sultanpur Lodhi would be the epicentre of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the chief minister pointed out, adding that lakhs of pilgrims and the general public from across the globe were expected to converge there during these celebrations.

He also requested Goyal to immediately take up the upgradation of the Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station with a special focus on strengthening its passenger facilities for the convenience of large flow of pilgrims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp