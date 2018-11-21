Home Nation

Jobless UP man confesses to raping, killing nine girls

Of the nine cases, four were committed in Delhi, three in Gurugram and one each in Jhansi and Gwalior, police said.

Published: 21st November 2018 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

A twenty-year-old unemployed man has confessed to raping and killing nine girls aged between three and seven in Delhi and other cities in India, according to media reports.

Police had on Monday arrested the accused, Sunil, on charges of raping and murdering a three-year-old child in a slum area of Gurugram. The man, who hails from UP’s Mahoba district, was arrested in Jhansi eight days after he committed the crime. During questioning, he confessed to having killed eight other girls after raping them.

"He used to first break the legs of the victims before attempting rape. Then he would murder them," Subhash Boken, an assistant sub-inspector and public relations officer with the Gurugram police was quoted by Reuters as saying.

The accused had committed his last crime on November 11 while visiting his sister in a Gurugram slum area where the victim lived.

Of the nine cases, four were committed in Delhi, three in Gurugram and one each in Jhansi and Gwalior, police said.

The accused, who was occasionally working as a daily labourer, said he targeted girls visiting community kitchens for free food. He would abduct them after offering them sweets or money, Boken quoted him as having told police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
serial killer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp