Jobless UP man confesses to raping, killing nine girls

By Online Desk

A twenty-year-old unemployed man has confessed to raping and killing nine girls aged between three and seven in Delhi and other cities in India, according to media reports.

Police had on Monday arrested the accused, Sunil, on charges of raping and murdering a three-year-old child in a slum area of Gurugram. The man, who hails from UP’s Mahoba district, was arrested in Jhansi eight days after he committed the crime. During questioning, he confessed to having killed eight other girls after raping them.

"He used to first break the legs of the victims before attempting rape. Then he would murder them," Subhash Boken, an assistant sub-inspector and public relations officer with the Gurugram police was quoted by Reuters as saying.

The accused had committed his last crime on November 11 while visiting his sister in a Gurugram slum area where the victim lived.

Of the nine cases, four were committed in Delhi, three in Gurugram and one each in Jhansi and Gwalior, police said.

The accused, who was occasionally working as a daily labourer, said he targeted girls visiting community kitchens for free food. He would abduct them after offering them sweets or money, Boken quoted him as having told police.